First American Bank Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

First American Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $5,537,000. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 69,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $84.42. 41,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,436. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $120.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $84.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.811 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.68.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

