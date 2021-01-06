First American Bank Has $8.64 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First American Bank decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.92.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $231.68. The stock had a trading volume of 96,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,869. The stock has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

