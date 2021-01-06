First American Bank Lowers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First American Bank decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,878 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 0.9% of First American Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Mirova raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 242.9% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.82.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $27,069.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,109.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 373,714 shares of company stock valued at $31,032,402 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.55. The company had a trading volume of 66,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,287. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.85. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.75, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.