First American Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First American Bank reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,015 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 43,544 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 108,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,024 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,613 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 77,347 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $110.53. 138,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,113,044. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.16. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $115.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $195.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

