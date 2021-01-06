First American Bank Purchases 4,502 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

First American Bank boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 195.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 29,446 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 190.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 213.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369,482 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,035,000 after acquiring an additional 64,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 47,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.52. The stock had a trading volume of 63,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,096. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 243.99 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.86. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $150.97.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.40.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

