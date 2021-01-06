First American Bank Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First American Bank increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after buying an additional 5,484,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,581 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 33.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after acquiring an additional 362,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,506,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Honeywell International by 45.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,085,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $157,015,000 after purchasing an additional 338,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.06.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.10. 87,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,564. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.95. The firm has a market cap of $148.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

