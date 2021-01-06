First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BUSE. B. Riley increased their price target on First Busey from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded First Busey from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Busey from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Busey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.67.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.13.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $102.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Busey will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Busey by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of First Busey by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 434,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

