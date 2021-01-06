First Financial Bank Trust Division Trims Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,062,136,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,784,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,440,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $109,036,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $95,579,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.87.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

