First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.53

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.53 and last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.99.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

In other news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $704,200.00. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $118,960.00. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 140.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 109.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 82,630 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.