First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on FGBI. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $166.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.47.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 293.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

