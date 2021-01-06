First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires Shares of 799 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after buying an additional 21,278 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,407.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 49,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 48,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 218,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,377,000 after purchasing an additional 48,836 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.85 on Wednesday, reaching $376.52. 94,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,703,972. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $376.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $367.73 and a 200-day moving average of $342.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

