First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Purchases 3,736 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 38,588 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 24.6% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 48,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,276,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

C traded up $3.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,517,426. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $136.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

