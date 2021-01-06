First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Purchases 906 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,757 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 2.0% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Walmart were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,874 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Walmart by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,407 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 57,412 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,575,145. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.76. The company had a trading volume of 137,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,774,970. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.70 and a 200 day moving average of $138.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

