First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Reduces Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,597 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.95 on Wednesday, reaching $372.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,161. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.59. The firm has a market cap of $165.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,361 shares of company stock worth $3,883,426 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.52.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

