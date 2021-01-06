First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 308 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.6% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,581 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,082,000 after acquiring an additional 280,515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,707,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $281,030,000 after acquiring an additional 51,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,703,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $246,328,000 after purchasing an additional 24,122 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HON traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.13. 33,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,564. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $149.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.06.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

