First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 486 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stillwater Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 114,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Amphenol by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $18,823,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $2,359,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,919 shares of company stock worth $54,744,348 over the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APH traded up $3.23 on Wednesday, reaching $133.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.26 and its 200 day moving average is $113.33. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $135.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

