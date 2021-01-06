First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Trims Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 134.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 232,858 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 968,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 234,155 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 26.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

TRN traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.61. 5,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,755. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.54 and a beta of 1.59. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

See Also: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.