First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.49

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$42.49 and last traded at C$41.50, with a volume of 9355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.48.

FN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.63. The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,685.69, a current ratio of 14.60 and a quick ratio of 14.30.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$206.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First National Financial Co. will post 3.7799997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 9,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$38.86 per share, with a total value of C$375,115.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,492,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$291,140,518.96.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

