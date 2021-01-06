First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.66

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$24.66 and last traded at C$24.56, with a volume of 1234941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.85.

FM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.47.

Get First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.54. The company has a market cap of C$16.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.65 billion. Analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.8139733 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,650,810.33. Insiders have sold a total of 74,104 shares of company stock worth $1,362,075 in the last three months.

About First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.