First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.74

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.74 and last traded at $67.74, with a volume of 15142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,866,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,536,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,433,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,328,000 after acquiring an additional 639,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,126,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,375,000 after acquiring an additional 479,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 857,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,078,000 after acquiring an additional 416,277 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

