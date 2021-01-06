First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.74

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.74 and last traded at $67.74, with a volume of 15142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.71.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCS)
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
