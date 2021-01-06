First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 744.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.69% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 638.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 697,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,662,000 after acquiring an additional 325,913 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FPXI opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $70.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

