First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.55

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.55 and last traded at $74.55, with a volume of 10150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.89.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEX. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 43.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $142,000.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.