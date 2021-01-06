Flit Token 24-Hour Volume Hits $5,656.00 (FLT)

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Flit Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flit Token has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Flit Token has a market cap of $704.59 and approximately $5,656.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flit Token alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.56 or 0.00458366 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,008.49 or 0.98709758 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00018055 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016890 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 75.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Flit Token Profile

Flit Token (CRYPTO:FLT) is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@flittoken . The official website for Flit Token is flittoken.com

Flit Token Token Trading

Flit Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flit Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.