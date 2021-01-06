Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.75.

FLO stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $989.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.8% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

