FNB Protocol (FNB) Price Hits $0.0067

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One FNB Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Allbit. In the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $15.82 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00028727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00120380 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00257112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.52 or 0.00518773 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00049814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00257060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017048 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

