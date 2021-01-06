Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) (LON:TUNE) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.90

Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) (LON:TUNE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Focusrite plc (TUNE.L)’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:TUNE opened at GBX 1,052.48 ($13.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £617.40 million and a P/E ratio of 151.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Focusrite plc has a one year low of GBX 335 ($4.38) and a one year high of GBX 1,080 ($14.11). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 996.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 844.86.

Get Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Jeremy Wilson sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 956 ($12.49), for a total transaction of £1,003,800 ($1,311,471.13). Also, insider Philip Stephen Dudderidge sold 1,515,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($13.07), for a total transaction of £15,150,000 ($19,793,571.99).

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite plc (TUNE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.