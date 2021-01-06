Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Shares Gap Down to $4.38

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.38, but opened at $3.87. Foresight Autonomous shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 6,594 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRSX shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a report on Tuesday. Aegis upped their price objective on Foresight Autonomous from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Foresight Autonomous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $233.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.39.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 118,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.23% of Foresight Autonomous as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

