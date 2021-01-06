Fortuna (FOTA) Price Up 49.7% Over Last Week

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $606,898.25 and $7,646.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fortuna has traded up 49.7% against the US dollar. One Fortuna token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00042316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00035810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.43 or 0.00327040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00025035 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna (CRYPTO:FOTA) is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

