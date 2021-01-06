Fortuna Silver Mines Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 7,313 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 140% compared to the average daily volume of 3,047 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 24.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 113,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 705.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 332,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 125.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 139,508 shares during the period. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.39 and a beta of 1.09. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.97.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

