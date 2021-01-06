Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s share price rose 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.08. Approximately 851,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 849,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

FOSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a market cap of $467.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The accessories brand company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 82,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $800,851.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $355,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,290,837 shares in the company, valued at $38,996,418.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

