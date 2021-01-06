Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.
Franchise Group stock opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.09. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 244,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 677.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after purchasing an additional 817,906 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 137,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 78,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 197,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 62,930 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Franchise Group Company Profile
Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.
