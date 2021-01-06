Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group stock opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.09. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $550.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 244,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 677.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after purchasing an additional 817,906 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 137,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 78,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 197,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 62,930 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.