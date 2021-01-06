Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FCX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.47.

FCX opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of -315.19 and a beta of 2.30. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 773,849 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 522,052 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,360 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 54,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 58,114 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

