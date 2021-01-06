Friedman Industries, Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

Friedman Industries has increased its dividend payment by 300.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. Friedman Industries has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $7.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

