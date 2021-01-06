Friendz (FDZ) Hits Market Cap of $990,459.99

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 21.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Friendz has traded up 81.2% against the dollar. Friendz has a market cap of $990,459.99 and approximately $56,317.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00041347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00035378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.19 or 0.00318672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00013792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00024826 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz is a token. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 541,207,538 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.