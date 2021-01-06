FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

FSKR stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.07. 18,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,162. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.94 million. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.89%.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,628.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

