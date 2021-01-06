fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Up 12.7%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) shares rose 12.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.77 and last traded at $27.33. Approximately 75,510,078 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 68,716,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

FUBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

