FY2020 Earnings Forecast for KeyCorp Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

KEY stock opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 98,709 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 483,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 385,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

