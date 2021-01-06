FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Molson Coors Beverage Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.24 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TAP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.62.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.66. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 159.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 153,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 94,740 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,650.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 208,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 197,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 16.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

