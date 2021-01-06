FY2020 EPS Estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Increased by Piper Sandler

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.00) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.05). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

RCKT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 2.08. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $63.99.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08).

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 247,720 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $13,872,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,332,000 after purchasing an additional 44,666 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 871.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 61,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after buying an additional 158,710 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 365,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after buying an additional 66,754 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

