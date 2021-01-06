FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) Issued By Cormark (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) (TSE:CGY) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.79. Cormark also issued estimates for Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) (TSE:CGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$123.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$119.80 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CGY. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lifted their price objective on shares of Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

TSE:CGY opened at C$65.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.15. Calian Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$31.29 and a 1-year high of C$71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of C$643.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

