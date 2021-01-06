FY2021 EPS Estimates for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.39) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.48). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

EVLO has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $534.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.12. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,282.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

