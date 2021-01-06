FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Coca-Cola Company Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Coca-Cola in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

KO opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $224.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.71.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.