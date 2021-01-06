Gainey Capital Corp. (GNC.V) (CVE:GNC) Trading Up 40%

Shares of Gainey Capital Corp. (GNC.V) (CVE:GNC) were up 40% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 448,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 133,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$4.63 million and a PE ratio of -7.14.

About Gainey Capital Corp. (GNC.V) (CVE:GNC)

Gainey Capital Corp., a gold and silver exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company owns the El Colomo project covering an area of 18,766 hectares; and a mill in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental trend in western Mexico. It also has an option to own a 100% interest in the Las Margaritas property, which consists of two mineral concessions encompassing a total of 500 hectares located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Gainey Capital Corp. (GNC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gainey Capital Corp. (GNC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.