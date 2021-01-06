Gartner (NYSE:IT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $166.26

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $166.26 and last traded at $164.81, with a volume of 9492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.71.

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.46 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $5,322,084.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,225,970.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,079 shares of company stock worth $6,591,238 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth $550,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,060,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 60,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

