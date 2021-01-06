Gas (GAS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.69 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. Gas has a market cap of $15.69 million and $3.36 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00004476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00028317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00118498 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.53 or 0.00264552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.11 or 0.00488774 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00049784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00255775 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017483 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

