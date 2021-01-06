GCN Coin Price Up 108.7% Over Last Week (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $53,004.33 and approximately $81.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $24.43, $50.98 and $18.94. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded 108.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00459649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 96.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

