GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading 5% Higher

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) traded up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.14 and last traded at $98.56. 1,137,302 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 926,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on GDS in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Get GDS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of -189.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.33.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $224.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.74 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 35.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at about $3,677,000. Old Well Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 111.8% in the third quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.