Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Shares Gap Down to $2.66

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.47. Genocea Biosciences shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 2,809 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.81.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $134.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.34.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNCA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC raised its position in Genocea Biosciences by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,376,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

