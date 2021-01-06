GeoCoin (GEO) Reaches Market Cap of $722,363.65

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $722,363.65 and approximately $3,228.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000639 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.31 or 0.00467935 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,459.81 or 0.99769022 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00017924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00019153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 96.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.