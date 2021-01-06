Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.27

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.27 and last traded at $75.13, with a volume of 262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.94.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROCK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 102,401 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at $5,937,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 13.8% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the last quarter.
About Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.
