Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.27

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.27 and last traded at $75.13, with a volume of 262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROCK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.68 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 102,401 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at $5,937,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 13.8% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the last quarter.

About Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.